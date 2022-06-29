Mobile-ID can be authorized in stores from July

From July 2, the possibility to activate the mobile-ID authentication system will spread to mobile operator stores and the PPA's website can be bypassed.

From Saturday, Telia, Elisa and Tele2 will be able to issue Mobile-ID. Previously, the only way to register the system was on the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) website.

"As before, mobile ID is still a national identity card, but it is no longer necessary to activate it separately on the website of the Police and Border Guard Board," said the service provider SK ID Solutions.

Several other changes will come into force in July.

The state fee for the service has been scrapped.

Children seven years old and above will now be able to apply for Mobile ID with the permission of a parent or guardian who has an Estonian ID code.

From July 2, it will be possible to have more than one Mobile ID at the same time.

Mobile ID is an identity card based on a SIM card. There are more than 660,000 users in Estonia and Lithuania, who carry out an average of 20 million transactions per month.

