Estonia's leadership has wished the United States a Happy Fourth of July, noting the strong links between the two countries as well.

President Alar Karis wrote on his social media account: "Happy Fourth of July to the American People. Estonia and the U.S. are close friends and allies, and in 2022 we celebrate 100 years of diplomatic friendship. Our strong transatlantic ties are indispensable for transatlantic prosperity, and we will continue to stand for democracy, peace and security."

The head of state also retweeted a Ministry of Foreign Affairs message, which read that: "We are happy to join our friends and partners today in celebrating freedom and democracy, and determination to safeguard these shared values."

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), one of the first to get her congratulations up and online, reiterated that: "Our deep friendship has been fostered over our 100 years of diplomatic relations."

She also noted unequivocally the main threat facing both countries at this time.

"The transatlantic bond is stronger and more necessary than ever as we stand up against Russian aggression and stand for democratic values," the prime minister continued in her tweet.

The U.S. Embassy in Tallinn noted of its own national day that: "Today and every day, we continue our commitment to the democratic values that our founding fathers fought for. We meet the challenges of our time with purpose, resolve, and an eagerness to engage to shape the future world into a place we can all be proud of."

Meanwhile, Estonia's ambassador to the U.S., H.E. Kristjan Prikk, spoke of: "The land of wide frontiers and endless opportunities, the country of global reach and strong alliances".

Ambassador Prikk's predecessor and current foreign ministry secretary general, Jonatan Vseviov, reference the 1776 Declaration of Independence itself, saying that: " We're celebrating with you, dear U.S. friends, for we, too, hold these truths to be self-evident."

Estonia's representation at the UN, hosted in New York, meanwhile wished a: "Happy Fourth of July to our host country."

This year is the 246th anniversary of the signing of the original Declaration of Independence, which represented the de jure separation of the original 13 colonies, later states, from British rule. The U.S. flag's stripes, which also numbered 13, had been found on the flag of Britain's East India Company, while the Union flag in its canton was replaced by 13 stars, growing in number as new states were admitted into the union.

The Constitution came into force in 1789 and has been amended 27 times, most recently in 1992.

De facto, U.S. independence did not come till after several more years of conflict in the Revolutionary War – in Britain known as the American War of Independence – while the new Republic faced further pressure from its old colonial master in the war of 1812 (which lasted until 1815 and is little-known in the U.K.). The ideal of states rights ("That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States") faced further pressure with the 1861-1865 Civil War and remains an issue to the present day, as evidenced by last month's Supreme Court judgment on Federal abortion rights.

Full Estonian-U.S. diplomatic ties mark their centennial on July 28, and with the summer break, an event was already held at the foreign affairs ministry last month to mark the occasion, together with the launch of a commemorative stamp.

