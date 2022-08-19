Kärdla's Soviet monument 'Kivi Jüri' moves to Hiiumaa Military Museum

Kivi Jüri.
Kivi Jüri. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
Kärdla's Soviet-era monument "Kivi Jüri" will be moved away from the island's capital to Hiiumaa Military Museum, councilors agreed this week.

Councillor Hergo Tasuja said the Heritage Protection Board will be consulted before the move.

In July, the council said it had no plans to move the monument as it was not seen as glorifying an occupying power.

Tasuja told ERR at the time that Estonia's history must be understood and Estonians had been forcefully conscripted into fighting on both sides of the war.

"Kivi Jüri" was rejected in 1966 and bears the inscription "To the heroes of the defensive battles of Hiiumaa 1941".

Grave markers indicating mass graves that feature five-pointed stars will also be removed from Käina Church, Kärdla park and Heltermaa Harbor and replaced with neutral plaques. 

Editor: Helen Wright

