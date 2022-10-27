Photos: Soviet 'Kivi Jüri' monument removal underway in Kärdla

Following a decision by Hiiumaa Municipality, the removal and relocation of a Soviet-era soldier sculpture in Kärdla popularly known as "Kivi Jüri" began Thursday.

The removal and relocation process of sculptor Endel Taniloo's soldier sculpture, which was erected in 1966, began at midday Thursday.

Hiiumaa Municipality decided in August to relocate the sculpture, which was dedicated to Soviet troops who fought in 1941, to the Hiiumaa Military Museum. Kivi Jüri is under protected status as an artistic monument protected under heritage conservation.

Inscribed on Taniloo and Ülo Sirp's more than 4-meter-tall granite sculpture is "To the heroes of Hiiumaa's defensive battles 1941." 1941 marks the year German forces defeated occupying Soviet troops and conquered the Western Estonian island.

