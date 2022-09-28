Number of mapped out Soviet monuments could exceed 300

News
Removal of a Soviet-era monument in Tartu's Raadi Park.
Removal of a Soviet-era monument in Tartu's Raadi Park. Source: Joakim Klementi / ERR
News

Asko Kivinuk, head of the Government Office's monuments working group, said on the "Vikerhommik" morning radio show that Estonia has already mapped out 265 Soviet monuments, instead of the initial figure of 130, and that it could grow to over 300.

"We started with knowledge of 130 Soviet monuments almost all of which were war graves. As of yesterday, we had mapped out 265 Soviet monuments, including war graves, monuments and all manner of memorial stones. They are located all over Estonia. I believe we will end up with more than 300," Kivinuk said.

"We have evaluated 231 of them in terms of suitability. Around 50 objects have been found by art scholars and historians to be neutral and to lack direct Soviet insignia. These are suitable grave markers. The only remaining question is whether their location is also suitable, which matter is being addressed by the War Graves Committee," Kivinuk remarked.

"We will be providing an assessment of the full background and communicating our position," he added.

Kivinuk said that the committee has also discussed the suitability of the Maarjamäe Monument. "It is this committee's position that, at minimum, the plaques commemorating Red Army units should be removed, while the future of the memorial requires deeper involvement and debate. We cannot decree any decision here."

Talking about the budget of the monuments removal effort, Kivinuk had no details.

"The total budget will become clear once we map all monuments, decide what should be kept and what needs to be removed. We know the cost of neutral grave markers that can be used to designate war graves. These estimates need to be added up, which is when we will have an idea of the total budget. But it will not be five figures," Kivinuk hinted.

The government will be removing eight monuments bearing occupation insignia from state land this week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:52

Undersecretary: €50 price of gas could return in 2026

12:22

Transport agency is planning reorganization, job cuts possible

11:49

Estonia's U-19s beat Bosnia 3-2 after dramatic comeback in Euro qualifier

11:19

Environmental authority hopes to continue eavesdropping on hunters

10:49

Scientist: Minimal lasting environmental impact from Nord Stream gas leaks

10:42

Defense minister hopes to prolong UK military presence in Estonia

10:18

Candidates must declare Eesti Energia board chair role interest by Monday

10:04

Anett Kontaveit through to round two of Tallinn WTA250

09:38

Number of mapped out Soviet monuments could exceed 300

08:51

Party ratings: EKRE support at record high as Reform's falls

Watch again

Most Read articles

27.09

Latvia declares emergency in border areas over Russia's mobilization

26.09

Historian: I do not believe Putin is strong enough to clock out himself

27.09

145 Tallinn apartments over half a million euros

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

27.09

Border guard: Pressure on Estonia will increase if Russia shuts borders

08:19

UK Daily: Britain halving number of troops in Estonia by year-end

27.09

Eesti Gaas: Nord Stream leaks may affect gas prices but not supply

27.09

Interior minister: We are keeping an eye on the Russian Orthodox Church

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: