Raadi war grave remains reburied at Tartu cemetery

News
Ceremony at Rahumäe cemetery in Tartu, Thursday, October 13 2022.
Ceremony at Rahumäe cemetery in Tartu, Thursday, October 13 2022. Source: Ove Maidla/Tartu City Government
News

A memorial ceremony Thursday marked the reinterment of the remains of over 200 people, both civilians and military, at a Tartu cemetery, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported.

The remains were previously buried in war graves at a Soviet-era memorial which needed removing in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while leaders from the Lutheran, Orthodox Jewish and Estonian Eastern Orthodox faiths were present at the ceremony.

A total of 238 sets of human remains were disinterred from the war graves at Raadi, on the outskirts of town, and reinterred at the nearby Rahumäe cemetery.

Of the total, 167 were civilians who were murdered at Lemmatsi, to the southwest of thc city, while 71 were Red Army soldiers killed in action in fighting in and around Tartu, who were buried in a separate grave at Rahumäe.

Presiding over the ceremony was Lutheran Pastor of the Peetri parish in Tartu, joined by chief Rabbi of Estonia Shmuel Kot and Fr. Stefan Fraiman of the Estonian Orthodox Church at the memorial service.

Hellar Lill, director of the Estonian War Museum (Eesti sõjamuuseum), told AK that: "The civilians executed in the Lemmats anti-tank ditch during the German occupation were prisoners of the Tartu concentration camp. They consisted of people of different nationalities, including Jewish people."

 "Unfortunately, we don't know who they were by name. They were already buried anonymously in Raadi," he went on.

The excavation work at Raadi took place in mid-September during the course of which the 238 sets of remains were discovered, by personnel from th war museum, responsible, along with the War Graves Commission, for relocating human remains found or known to be a part of Soviet-era memorials.

A bronze sculpture which had been located at the site has been gifted to the City of Tartu Museum (Tartu Linnamuuseum).

While the Raadi memorial was one of the first sites to come under scrutiny in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine starting February 24, its complexity and the sensitivity relating to such large numbers of human remains made the issue one which could not be resolved as quickly as some other sites around the country have been.

Current Estonian law has it that any Soviet era memorial which contains human remains as an integral part of the site is a matter for the state, via the war museum and the war graves commission, while if no human remains are present, the issue is one for local government.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

08:27

Raadi war grave remains reburied at Tartu cemetery

08:05

Prosecutor's office appeals release of Kohtla-Järve corruption suspect

07:44

Gallery: Saaremaa-based boatbuilders BWB clinch business of the year award

13.10

Third of private consumers switch to new universal electricity service

13.10

Estonia hopes for EU exemption over Finnish LNG priority buying status

13.10

PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

13.10

Tartu's district heating prices to rise from November 1

13.10

Auvere power plant repairs will not be completed ahead of schedule

13.10

Estonia sending more military aid, winter army uniforms to Ukraine

13.10

Alexela: State requested in June that LNG vessel not come to Paldiski

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.10

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

13.10

Estonia joins Scholz-initiated European air defense system program

13.10

PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

11.10

France to boost military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania

12.10

Estonian experts do not recommend stockpiling iodine tablets at home

13.10

ERR in Poland: F-22s demonstration of NATO eastern flank strengthening

12.10

Estonia's gasoline prices continue to rise

12.10

Polar bear Nora from Tallinn Zoo died in Vienna

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: