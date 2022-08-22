Removal of Riga's Soviet 'Victory' monument gets underway

News
The Soviet victory monument in Riga, Latvia on May 20, 2022.
The Soviet victory monument in Riga, Latvia on May 20, 2022. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR
News

Work is set to begin on Monday to dismantle the Soviet 'Victory' monument in Riga's Uzvaras Park, Latvian national broadcaster LSM reports.

Riga City Council ordered the demolition of the Soviet monument in May this year, with a law later passed on the removal of objects glorifying the Soviet regime from throughout the territory of Latvia. The process of dismantling the monument involves toppling the 79-meter tall obelisk as a whole, rather than removing it in stages.

Preparations to the area around the monument will begin on Monday, with the machinery required to remove it set to be brought to the site on Tuesday, August 23.

Riga City Executive Director Jānis Lange said that, following an evaluation of possible approaches to remove the monument, which is located in the city's Pardaugava district, no explosives will be used in the process.

The Latvian State Security Service (VDD) anticipates the possibility of increasingly aggressive disinformation campaigns from pro-Kremlin activists in an attempt to disrupt the removal process, and has been working closely with the State Police to prepare for any potential security threats that may result.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: LSM

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:42

Tallinn Airport security checks, wait times back to normal levels

17:16

Bank of Estonia: Interest on leases reached two-year low in Q2 2022

17:00

RMK supervisory board chair: Oidsalu telling obvious lies

16:52

Court finds man guilty of desecrating Ukrainian flag

16:44

Liive: No need to leave Nord Pool for reasonable electricity prices

16:29

Meelis Oidsalu: The real reason for the intelligence chief quitting

16:24

Estonia piano to be featured on stamp from 'Great Estonian Things' series

16:03

Feature: We need to talk about Narva

15:56

Tele2, Elisa to also shut-down 3G networks

15:27

Tänak: Hyundai WRC needs new, permanent boss

Watch again

Most Read articles

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

20.08

Estonia's electricity prices to reach as low as €0.44 per MWh on Sunday

08:42

Daily: Kallas speaks up in support of Sanna Marin after dancing video leak

20.08

Gallery: President hosts August 20 reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

20.08

Fitch affirms Estonia's AA- credit rating, lowers outlook to negative

20.08

Estonia officially proposes EU impose eighth Russian sanctions package

20.08

Narva attempting again to rename streets named for local Communist leaders

10:07

Reinsalu: eighth sanctions package should include full energy embargo

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: