Plans drawn up to demolish two Soviet monuments in Daugavpils

Daugavpils Mayor Andrejs Elksninš
Daugavpils Mayor Andrejs Elksninš Source: LSM/Kārlis Miksons/LTV
News

According to a report by Latvian national broadcaster LSM, Daugavpils City Council has submitted a timetable for the demolition of two objects glorifying the Soviet regime. Mayor of Daugavpils Andrejs Elksniņš (Harmony) made the announcement on September 13 during on Latvian current affairs talk show "Šodienas jautājums."

However, according to LSM, Environment and Regional Development Minister Arturs Toms Plešs (Development/For!), said that, at the time the show was broadcast, no such timetable had been received.

Once the schedule for the monuments' removal is received, experts will then analyze the documents to confirm Elksniņš' assertion that the plans comply with all the relevant legal requirements,

Initially, Daugavpils Council will be required to launch a procurement procedure, through which it will be possible to determine the amount of funding required to demolish the monuments. Following this, a meeting of the Daugavpils City Council will be announced, in which methods to raise the necessary funding will be discussed. However, Elksniņš stressed that the convening of a council meeting to discuss funding would only be possible after the completion of the procurement procedure, predicting that this could happen in late October.

At the same time, Elksniņš  said, that the city council would comply with the requirements of the law, which stipulate that all monuments glorifying the Soviet regime must be demolished by November 15.

As previously reported by LSM, the Latvian Ministry of Environmental Protection and Regional Development (VARAM) is considering the possibility of dismissing the Daugavpils City Council including Mayor Andrejs Elksniņš, due to its lack of progress towards dismantling monuments, which glorify the Soviet regime.

Editor: Michael Cole

