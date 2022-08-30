Electricity to cost €463 per MWh Tuesday

Economy
Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Economy

The average price of electricity on Tuesday will be €463 per Megawatt-hour, half of Monday's price level, though at peak times in the morning and evening, the price will range from €700 to €800 per Megawatt-hour as quoted on the Nord Pool exchange.

Electricity ranges in price from €715 to €772 per MWh between 8.00 a.m. and midday, and will rise to close to €700 per MWh from 6.00 p.m. From 7.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. the price will be between €740 and €800 per MWh.

The cheapest period has already passed at the time of writing – between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. the price of electricity was below €40 per MWh, and no higher than €21 per MWh most of that time.

The average price of electricity last week stood at €385 per MWh, a 10 percent fall on a week earlier.

The price as quoted on the Nord Pool exchange has VAT applied to it when charged to customers.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

