Russian citizen arrivals in Estonia increase considerably over summer

News
Vehicle entering Estonia from Russia via the border checkpoint in Narva. July 2022.
Vehicle entering Estonia from Russia via the border checkpoint in Narva. July 2022. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Since April, the number of Russian citizens entering Estonia has continued to rise each month, with the biggest increase seen in visa-holders, according to Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) data.

This April, a total of 40,300 Russian citizens entered Estonia via its eastern border, 24,124 of whom held residence permits, i.e. do not require a visa to enter the country. In July, that figure increased to 71,143 Russian citizens, including 30,969 residence permit holders.

"Over the past half a year, the number of Russian citizens entering Estonia from Russia has been increasing moderately, but steadily," said PPA Deputy Director General for Border Management Egert Belitšev. "This despite the fact that Estonia has stopped issuing visas and is generally not permitting people with previously issued visas to enter Estonia."

In response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Estonia stopped issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens as of March 10, and since August 18, it has banned the entry of Russian citizens with tourist visas previously issued by Estonia.

Belitšev said that an average of 2,500 Russian citizens a day are entering Estonia, nearly half of whom have Estonian residence permits. "This is more than during the previous two summers, but nearly two times less than in the pre-COVID period," he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that reached Estonia in 2020.

While 1,636,906 Russian citizens entered Estonia in 2018, including 671,144 people with Estonian residence permits, and 1,642,201 Russian citizens entered the country in 2019, including 606,430 with residence permits, these figures dropped significantly over the next few years.

In 2020, a total of 392,269 Russian citizens entered Estonia, including 137,121 holders of Estonian residence permits. Last year, 238,750 Russian citizens entered the country, among them 136,079 residence permit holders.

In the first seven months of this year, 312,734 Russian citizens have entered Estonia, including 167,810 holders of Estonian residence permits.

According to the deputy director general, there are several factors behind the abundance of arrivals Estonia is seeing thus far this year.

"First of all, air connections with Russia were cut off following the war started by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, and Russian citizens who want to travel to France, Italy or Spain, for example, use Schengen visas issued by those countries to enter Estonia in order to travel onward from here," he explained.

The growth in numbers was further accelerated by Russia dropping COVID-related travel restrictions in mid-July.

"Also certainly contributing to the growth is the active summer vacation period," Belitšev added.

According to the Border Guard chief, the PPA has prevented Russian citizens from entering Estonia on an average of 200 occasions a month over the summer.

"We thoroughly check all arrivals in the country in any case and ensure that the purpose of their trip really is what their visa was issued for and that the arrival won't pose a threat to public policy or security," he said.

Belitšev also said that he doesn't consider it right or just that, in a situation where tens of millions of Ukrainians are suffering as a result of Russia's hostilities, that country's citizens can vacation in Europe.

"We fully support Estonia's foreign policy aspirations to find a solution for this at the international level," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:33

City of Tartu plans city center riverside promenade

18:05

Gallery: President Karis talks about genes to young pupils

17:32

Center Party founding member Olav Anton dies

17:16

Electricity prices in Estonia to fall to €311 per MWh on Friday

17:00

Regional daily: New Kambja Municipality mayor elected amid controversy

16:59

Officials: Covid medicine joint tender beneficial in any case

16:38

Saue State High School opens in time for new academic year

16:34

Russian citizen arrivals in Estonia increase considerably over summer

16:12

Nord Pool puts historical price data access fees down to rising costs

16:04

Committee chair: Communication working between security agencies and defmin

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

31.08

EU to suspend visa agreement with Russia, Estonia says it's not enough

31.08

Omniva to close over 70 postal service points this fall

11:24

Eesti Gaas once again sharply increases price for household consumers Updated

10:07

Lukas: 'Non-Estonian speakers should feel like full members of society'

10:54

Russian authorities to install tank monument across river from Narva

12:05

Minister sends heating season energy price compensation scheme for approval

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: