Watch again: NATO Military Chiefs of Defense conference in Tallinn

News
News

NATO's highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, is meeting in Tallinn from September 16-18 to discuss strategic developments, NATO operations, missions and activities.

Lieutenant General Martin Herem, chief of the Estonian Defense Forces is hosting the conference. Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, is leading the conference (see video link below).

Alliance chiefs will address the implementation of decisions taken during the NATO Summit in Madrid on the Alliance's deterrence and defense posture, ongoing NATO operations and the promotion of diversity and innovation.

For the first time, as invitees, the Chiefs of Defense of Finland and Sweden will attend the conference.

The Military Committee meets, in the Chiefs of Defense Session, twice a year at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, and once a year a Conference is held by an Allied member state.

President Alar Karis opened the conference at 7 p.m. The schedule can be viewed here.

You can watch Friday's conference via the video link below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:46

Otepää to host 2027 Biathlon World Championships

14:27

Gallery: 'Wandering Lights Festival' takes place in Tallinn

14:22

Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes part in World Cleanup Day 2022

13:57

Draft bill would lead to removal of Soviet motifs within three months

13:17

Portal: Sweden may contribute to Estonian defense once NATO member

12:47

ERR to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service

12:06

Defense minister: NATO countries should keep up military aid to Ukraine

11:35

Electoral chief: Ban on prisoner inmates' right to vote needs reexamining

09:45

State planning Tapa-scale NATO base for southeastern Estonia

16.09

State to attract Estonian teachers to Ida-Viru County with higher wages

Watch again

Most Read articles

15.09

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

15.09

GE Hitachi, Nuscale or Rolls-Royce may build Estonia's nuclear power plant

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

15.09

Estonia terminates bilateral customs agreement with Russia

16.09

Remains of 230 people found in Tartu Soviet-era war grave

16.09

Electricity providers facing unprecedented wave of customer inquiries

16.09

Watch again: NATO Military Chiefs of Defense conference in Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: