Watch again: NATO Military Chiefs of Defense conference in Tallinn

NATO's highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, is meeting in Tallinn from September 16-18 to discuss strategic developments, NATO operations, missions and activities.

Lieutenant General Martin Herem, chief of the Estonian Defense Forces is hosting the conference. Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, is leading the conference (see video link below).

Alliance chiefs will address the implementation of decisions taken during the NATO Summit in Madrid on the Alliance's deterrence and defense posture, ongoing NATO operations and the promotion of diversity and innovation.

For the first time, as invitees, the Chiefs of Defense of Finland and Sweden will attend the conference.

The Military Committee meets, in the Chiefs of Defense Session, twice a year at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, and once a year a Conference is held by an Allied member state.

President Alar Karis opened the conference at 7 p.m. The schedule can be viewed here.

You can watch Friday's conference via the video link below.

