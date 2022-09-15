NATO Military Committee chairman visits Estonia

News
Chair of the NATO Military Committee Robert Bauer visiting troops at Tapa.
Chair of the NATO Military Committee Robert Bauer visiting troops at Tapa. Source: Ministry of Defense.
News

Chair of the NATO Military Committee Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer is visiting Estonia and will preside over the NATO Military Committee conference starting tomorrow in Tallinn.

Bauer arrived on Wednesday and met with the Commander of the Defense Forces Lieutenant General Martin Herem to receive an overview of the situation in the region.

On Thursday, he met with President Alar Karis. He also met with the Commander of the Estonia Defense League, Brigadier General Riho Ühtegi, and visited troops at Tapa military base serving with the Allied Battle Group.

On Friday he will meet the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee and open the NATO Military Committee conference, which meets twice a year. Commanders of the alliance's defense forces will discuss strategic developments, NATO operations, missions and activities.

For the first time, the commanders of the Finnish and Swedish defense forces will participate in the conference.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:23

Mother bear with four cubs caught on camera in Ida-Viru County

19:58

Government meets to discuss budget strategies, taxes and loans

18:49

NATO Military Committee chairman visits Estonia

18:27

Estonia terminates bilateral customs agreement with Russia

17:21

Heritage activists against Tartu Cathedral restaurant plan

16:40

Finance minister: EU auditors court nomination was a political decision

15:44

Estonia's average electricity price falls on Friday

15:36

GE Hitachi, Nuscale or Rolls-Royce may build Estonia's nuclear power plant

14:57

Katriin Saar through to Egypt ITF tournament quarter-finals

14:33

Universal electricity service bill passes third Riigikogu reading Updated

Watch again

Most Read articles

13.09

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

13:31

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

13:28

EU Commission president: We should have listened to Baltics about Russia Updated

14.09

Real estate experts forecasting fall in property prices

14.09

Eesti Energia: Estonia cannot produce enough electricity during peak hours

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

14.09

Defense minister: Estonia assembling next Ukraine aid package

13.09

Kallas tells Macron in call: 'Ukraine can win if we keep supporting them'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: