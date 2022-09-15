NATO Military Committee chairman visits Estonia

Chair of the NATO Military Committee Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer is visiting Estonia and will preside over the NATO Military Committee conference starting tomorrow in Tallinn.

Bauer arrived on Wednesday and met with the Commander of the Defense Forces Lieutenant General Martin Herem to receive an overview of the situation in the region.

On Thursday, he met with President Alar Karis. He also met with the Commander of the Estonia Defense League, Brigadier General Riho Ühtegi, and visited troops at Tapa military base serving with the Allied Battle Group.

On Friday he will meet the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee and open the NATO Military Committee conference, which meets twice a year. Commanders of the alliance's defense forces will discuss strategic developments, NATO operations, missions and activities.

For the first time, the commanders of the Finnish and Swedish defense forces will participate in the conference.

