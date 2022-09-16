Composition of three Riigikogu select committees changes

Riigikogu corridor.
Riigikogu corridor. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Riigikogu's board has confirmed changes in the composition of its select committees, with three MPs joining three different committees and two MPs stepping down.

Margit Sutrop (Reform) has stepped down from the Study Committee on the Development of Estonian Language Instruction, and Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Center) is confirmed as her replacement.

Mati Raidma (Reform) has stepped down from the Anti-Corruption Select Committee and his confirmed replacement is Paul Puustusmaa (EKRE).

Erki Savisaar (Center) is confirmed new member of the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee.

As with most national legislatures, much of the Riigikogu's work is at committee level. The select committees are composed to perform specific functions, but do not discuss pending legislation, and their term of office may be shorter than that of the Riigikogu.

These are distinct from the 11 standing committees, which are tasked with discussing, asking questions about and helping to draft bills which are within their remit.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

