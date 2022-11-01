Former public administration minister to run in 2023 election

Former minister of public administration and public relations manager Janek Mäggi (Center) will stand in the Riigikogu elections in March 2023.

Mäggi served as minister from May 2018 until April 2019.

At the last national election in 2019, he received 1,671 votes in Jõgeva County and Tartu County and 91 in 2021 in the local government elections standing in Tallinn's Kesklinn.

This time he will campaign in Lääne, Hiiu and Saaremaa.

Mäggi is the owner of the PR company Powerhouse and has been a member of the Center Party since April 2018.

The next election takes place on March 5.



