President, environment minister to attend UN COP27 climate conference

A projection at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
A projection at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Source: United Nations
President Alar Karis and Minister of the Environment Madis Kallas (SDE) will attend the United Nation's COP27 global climate conference in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt over the next two weeks.

Karis will visit the annual event on November 7-8 and will give a speech at the opening event, along with other heads of state and hold bilateral meetings.

He will also take part in a discussion organized by the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, about Africa's response to climate change and a roundtable event on the topic of water scarcity and security concerns. Estonia is currently the UN Water Convention's leading country.

Additionally, Karis will attend a second roundtable event on raising environmental awareness, international cooperation and education organized by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

In a statement, Karis said he is aware the world is grappling with high energy prices and security fears caused by war, but climate concerns cannot be ignored.

Alar Karis Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"Right now is the right time, and also the last time, to formulate real goals and choose a smart way to solve the energy crisis, mitigate climate change and preserve the living environment around us at the same time using new technologies," the president said.

The head of state said Estonia can turn the green revolution into a competitive advantage for itself. "As a smart nation, we must be smart and turn challenges into opportunities," he said.

The president will return to Estonia on Wednesday.

Minister of Environment Madis Kallas (SDE) will attend meetings in the second week of the conference.

Madis Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

A statement from the Ministry of Environment said Estonia's negotiating policy is in line with the European Union's, which was agreed upon at the block's meeting on October 24.

Kallas said the EU is "undoubtedly a leader in climate negotiations" and hoped other countries would follow its example.

He said commitments to mitigating climate change are needed otherwise the previous agreement to limit the world's temperature rise to 1.5 degrees will not be met

"Currently, the forecasts show that it will not succeed without additional effort," he said in a statement. "We must remember that meeting the climate goals also contributes to solving the energy crisis."

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Source: United Nations/ Kiara Worth

At the conference, Estonia will share its plans to abandon oil shale mining and the team behind the "Teeme Ära" World Clean Up Day initiative will be present at the Nordic Pavillion.

Estonian companies and green technologies leaders will also participate.

The UN Climate Conference takes place for the 27th time this year and will run from November 6-18.

Approximately, 30,000 delegates from 200 countries will attend.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

