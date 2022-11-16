Experts: Missile that hit Poland could have exploded in self-destruct mode

News
Tanel Lelov.
Tanel Lelov. Source: ERR
News

The S-300 missile which hit a farm in Poland on Tuesday killing two people may have self-destructed before impact, Estonian military experts believe. The incident, once again, shows why Ukraine needs equipment to repel large-scale airstrikes, it was said on Wednesday.

Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Air Defense Inspector Lt. Col. Tanel Lelov said many surface-to-air missiles, including the identified S-300, feature a self-destruct mode that can be triggered in case of errors or missed targets, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

"If the fired missile misses or loses the target within a certain time limit, the missile will self-destruct in the air. This time will depend on the range or capability of the missile, but generally, once the maximum range has been exceeded," Lelov said.

Brig. Gen. Urmas Roosimägi led the Soviet Union's S-300 air defense division and was later an EDF air defense inspector.

He said it is likely the missile self-destructed in the air. If it had done so on impact, the damage would have been greater, he believes.

Roosimägi said Ukraine's missiles may be quite old.

"In 2014, Ukraine ended all military cooperation with Russia, but the S-300 is a product of the Soviet Union. And if we count backward now, this missile could have been 20 to 25 years old," he said.

The missile did not hit its target, for example, a Russian ballistic missile, and then carried on to Poland. Roosimägi speculated about why it was not shot down.

"Air defense and anti-aircraft matters have been completely neglected for the last 30 years," he said, adding air defense need to constantly monitor their airspace. "Consequently, Poland's air defense radar system did not work at that time," he said.

The incident was caused by Russia's large-scale missile attack against Ukraine and is another reason why the country needs more help, analysis Kalev Stoicescu told AK.

"Ukraine must be provided with more powerful offensive weapons capable of destroying Russian military objects and Russian infrastructure, not only in the occupied territories, including Crimea, but also in regions bordering Ukraine," Stoicescu said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

22:57

Small gathering marks 3 months since Narva's T-34 tank monument removal

22:25

Experts: Missile that hit Poland could have exploded in self-destruct mode

21:16

Ministry adds five names to banned list

19:18

Estonia to train Ukrainian soldiers in EU Military Assistance Mission

18:29

Hartman: Decision on Sillamäe's heritage status awaits incoming board chair

17:46

Latvian coalition talks continue to stall

17:28

Karis to Duda: No missiles would be striking Poland but for Putin's war

17:16

Covid drug joint tender mired, direct purchase conditions draconian

17:02

Former Air Force commander: Poland had no chance of taking down missile

16:17

Executive: Industry packing suitcases as government looks on in amusement

err news feature

Most Read articles

07:53

US source: Poland was hit by stray Ukrainian air defense missile Updated

15.11

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

15.11

Estonian defense minister: Situation in Poland is very serious Updated

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

13:02

'I don't speak much in my job': Couriers react to Language Act proposal

11:26

Minister: Missile which struck Poland may have been S-300 variant Updated

15.11

Medieval shipwreck found in Tallinn continues to excite archaeologists

15.11

Estonia's IT industry starting to feel effects of economic crisis

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: