European Parliament to vote on Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA nomination on Tuesday

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The European Parliament is set to vote on the nomination of former finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) as Estonia's candidate for the European Court of Auditors (ECA) during a plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

Pentus-Rosimannus passed a hearing with the EU Parliament's (EP) budget control committee on November 8, with 29 MEPs voting in favor of her candidacy, four against and two abstaining. It is now expected that the same will happen at the plenary on Tuesday, according to the EP's press service, in a statement made on Friday. 

The final decision regarding Pentus-Rosimannus' appointment will then be taken by the Council of the European Union, with the European Parliament playing a consultative role during the process.

The ECA is composed of one member from each EU Member State. Members are confirmed by the Council of the EU, which consults the European Parliament before formalizing its decision. ECA members serve a six-year renewable term.

Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) is set to replace Juhan Parts (Isamaa) as Estonian's representative once his term of office expires on December 31.

Pentus-Rosimannus' nomination as a candidate for membership of the ECA attracted widespread attention in Estonia, as critics argued that there had been irregularities in the decision-making procedure.

EKRE vice-chair Mart Helme, who also chairs the Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu, has twice applied to the Prosecutor's Office to open proceedings against Pentus-Rosimannus in regard to the nomination process. Both appeals were unsuccessful.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

