Electricity price to fall to €90 per MWh on Thursday

The average price of electricity on the Nord Pool market, Estonian price zone, will fall to €90.4 per Megawatt hour on Thursday, down from Wednesday's average price of €133.81 per Megawatt hour.

By hour, electricity will be costliest between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., when the price will stand at €142.64 per MWh, while the cheapest hours are from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. (€19 per MWh).

The falling price has been put down to lower consumption during the holidays (while domestic consumers may be at home, commercial customers will be consuming less electricity), the slightly milder than usual temperatures, in the second half of December at least, and supply from wind power (strong winds have been experienced in Estonia despite the milder weather).

The price of electricity fell to as low as €41.54 on Boxing Day, December 26, the lowest level for many months.

Latvia and Lithuania's average price for Thursday will be identical to Estonia's; in Finland, electricity will cost €47.56 per MWh on Thursday.

From the Nord Pool countries within the Baltic region, only Norway (€105.5 per MWh) and Poland (€92.8) will see costlier prices Thursday.

