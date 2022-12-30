Estonia's average electricity price falls to €11 on New Year's Eve

Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's average daily electricity price will drop to €11.46 on Saturday (December 31), the lowest price this year, data from Nord Pool shows. Overnight the price will even drop below zero.

Between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. the price will be -0.04 euro, and -0.01 euro between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Tomorrow's top price will be €59.29 per megawatt hour between 4 p.m and 5 p.m. Prices are without VAT.

The last time the price was so low was on April 5, 2021 when it was €7.10 per megawatt hour.

The first time the stock exchange price of electricity in Estonia was negative was in July 2020. 

Electricity prices may fall into the red, as temporarily shutting down power plants is much more expensive than charging consumers.

Prices will be similar in Latvia and Lithuania, and slightly lower in Finland at €8.72 per megawatt hour.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright



