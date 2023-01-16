Clients not yet dropping universal service as electricity market prices dip

News
Electricity transmission lines.
Electricity transmission lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to experts monitoring the electricity market, several factors are contributing to the fall in the price of electricity, including relatively mild weather as well as a drop in the market price of natural gas. According to electricity sellers, clients in Estonia nonetheless have yet to start unsubscribing from the universal service.

The average market price of electricity in Estonia to date in January has been just under €95 per megawatt-hour. Just last month, the average had stood at just over €263 per megawatt-hour, and nearly €219 per megawatt-hour in November.

The price of the universal service being offered by Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, the country's largest electricity seller, is 19.24 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The average market price thus far this month, however, has been nearly ten cents cheaper than that at 9.5 cents per kilowatt-hour. On weekdays last week, the price remained below 10 cents per kilowatt-hour primarily late at night, overnight and in the early morning hours.

According to Eesti Energia board member Agnes Roos, they're not currently seeing clients drop the universal service in favor of market price-based plans; she noted that only a handful of customers have made such a move.

Roos doesn't think enough time has passed either. "Clients are certainly taking into consideration as well that electricity prices are traditionally down starting around Christmas due to decreased electricity consumption: industrial enterprises are on Christmas vacation and household consumers are the primary consumers," she said.

"Another key factor that has now brought the price of electricity down is an unusually warm winter," she continued. "We've had wind, there's been an increase in hydropower, and on top of that [the new Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) reactor at Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)] has been working very well during test runs and produced quite a lot of electricity for the market."

Alexela likewise hasn't noticed clients dropping the universal service in favor of other plans in light of the recent dip in market prices.

Customers can opt out of the universal electricity service free of charge at any time. According to Roos, Eesti Energia likewise doesn't charge a termination fee for its market price-based plan; it does for its long-term fixed-price contracts, however.

"[The size of the termination fee] depends on consumption; it's calculated separately for each client," the board member explained. "Also taken into account is time remaining until the end of the actual contract period. In other words, how much electricity there is that on one hand the client had as though purchased, but on the other didn't consume."

When the universal service was implemented last fall, nearly 130,000 Eesti Energia household customers automatically received offers to join it. Of these, nearly 12 percent opted to remain on their current plan instead.

The remaining 2/3 of customers had already fixed their electricity prices at cheaper rates than that offered by the universal service.

As of the end of December, Eesti Energia had 149,000 universal service customers and 20,000 customers on market price-based plans.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:14

Harju County local government heads running for Parempoolsed

10:56

Foreign minister: Turkey certain to approve Finland, Sweden NATO accession

10:34

Clients not yet dropping universal service as electricity market prices dip

10:01

Analysts: Elections to concentrate on security or subsistence

09:47

Rising repair costs, more frequent accidents raise car insurance premium

14.01

Family benefits increase has not brought more Latvian citizens to Estonia

14.01

Estonian football captain: Wrong time to share 'inappropriate' Karpin photo

14.01

Estonian FM: No information to suggest pipeline explosion diversionary act

14.01

Gallery: USS Roosevelt arrives in Tallinn harbor

14.01

Estonia buys 12 more K9 Thunders from South Korea

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.01

Estonia buys 12 more K9 Thunders from South Korea

14.01

Ambulances forced to take patients from Tallinn to Paide for treatment

13.01

Snow melt leads to major flooding in Latvian city of Jekabpils

12.01

Maria Zakharova: 'Russophobia' official Estonian doctrine

14.01

Gallery: USS Roosevelt arrives in Tallinn harbor

14.01

Family benefits increase has not brought more Latvian citizens to Estonia

14.01

Estonian football captain: Wrong time to share 'inappropriate' Karpin photo

13.01

Interest in repatriation spikes among Russian citizens with Estonian roots

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: