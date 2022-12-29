Average electricity price falls close to zero early on Friday morning

The price of electricity in the Nord Pool Estonia price zone will be between zero and one euro per megawatt-hour between four and six a.m. on Friday.

On Friday, the average daily price of electricity on the Estonian electricity exchange will be €57 per megawatt-hour, a decrease of more than a third from Thursday.

The cheapest time to purchase electricity is between 4 and 6 a.m., when the price on the exchange ranges from 57 to 65 cents per megawatt-hour, excluding tax.

From nine in the morning to ten at night, the price per megawatt-hour ranges between €79 and €110.

Friday prices are also low in neighboring countries, with Finland, Latvia and Lithuania averaging €17.8 and €57.4 per megawatt-hour per day, respectively.

