Average electricity price falls close to zero early on Friday morning

Electric pole and street lighting (illustrative).
Electric pole and street lighting (illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The price of electricity in the Nord Pool Estonia price zone will be between zero and one euro per megawatt-hour between four and six a.m. on Friday.

On Friday, the average daily price of electricity on the Estonian electricity exchange will be €57 per megawatt-hour, a decrease of more than a third from Thursday.

The cheapest time to purchase electricity is between 4 and 6 a.m., when the price on the exchange ranges from 57 to 65 cents per megawatt-hour, excluding tax.

From nine in the morning to ten at night, the price per megawatt-hour ranges between €79 and €110.

Friday prices are also low in neighboring countries, with Finland, Latvia and Lithuania averaging €17.8 and €57.4 per megawatt-hour per day, respectively.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

