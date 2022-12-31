Virologist: Counting isolation days no longer necessary with Covid

News
Professor Irja Lutsar.
Professor Irja Lutsar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

While head of Estonia's COVID-19 Scientific Council, molecular biologist Toivo Maimets believes people should stay home for five days after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, virologist Irja Lutsar no longer deems it necessary.

Member of the COVID-19 Scientific Council, family doctor Ruth Kalda told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news that there is still quite a high risk of Covid in Estonia.

"Based on the [coronavirus prevalence] survey we carried out before Christmas, we can say that roughly every 17th person has the virus and perhaps every 25th or 26th person is infectious. In other words, there are likely several people on every bus we take, and definitely in every shop we visit, who could pass the virus on," Kalda explained.

While there are no official restrictions in Estonia, people are urged to stay home for five days if they have the coronavirus. Virologist Irja Lutsar said that the coronavirus should be treated as any other seasonal viral infection and that counting days in isolation is no longer necessary.

"Someone coming down with a viral or bacterial disease should stay home, also during the holidays, while healthy people are welcome to go outside. Counting the days... no other country does that anymore either, even China ended its quarantines," Lutsar said.

Toivo Maimets, head of the COVID-19 Scientific Council, said that observing the five-day rule is still sensible and sees no reason to change the recommendation.

"Not everyone recovers in five days. Just as not everyone is no longer infectious after five days. It is a public health compromise of sorts, and [staying home for] five days is still sensible," Maimets remarked.

He added that wearing a mask is also welcome if the person does not feel 100 percent.

GP Ruth Kalda said that while the flu is no less dangerous than Covid, the latter is many times as contagious.

"It spreads rapidly, many times faster than the flu. Even though the current flu has more serious symptoms than the Omicron variant [of the coronavirus]. That said, we never know whether we will land a mild or severe case of Covid," Kalda added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:41

Finland sees record number of women volunteer for military service in 2022

11:34

Estonian volunteers making winter camo netting for Ukraine

11:05

Best Estonian books in translation in 2022

10:56

Tänak-Järveoja crowned best sports team fourth time in a row

10:26

Top 12 most-read ERR News stories of 2022

09:45

Virologist: Counting isolation days no longer necessary with Covid

09:24

Fires deaths up in 2022

08:53

Supermarket takeaway increasingly popular in Estonia

30.12

New bill removes free intercity bus travel for children, disabled people

30.12

Estonia's average electricity price falls to €11 on New Year's Eve

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.12

Estonian ID cards can be picked up in supermarkets from mid-January

30.12

Ministry of Defense: Russian regime shows no signs of weakening

30.12

New bill removes free intercity bus travel for children, disabled people

29.12

Former Prime Minister Edgar Savisaar passes away

24.12

President Karis: You can be for peace when the war is over

30.12

Estonia not planning new COVID-19 measures after Chinese outbreak

30.12

Thieves steal valuable late Tsarist-era Tallinn manhole covers

30.12

Tallinn public transport New Year's Eve disruptions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: