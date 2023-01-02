Edgar Savisaar's funeral to be organized by the state

Edgar Savisaar's state-organized funeral will take place at the Estonia Concert Hall.
Edgar Savisaar's state-organized funeral will take place at the Estonia Concert Hall. Source: Ülo Josing/ERR
Edgar Savisaar's state-organized funeral will take place on Thursday January 5 at the Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn.

Those wishing to pay their respects will be able to do so from 9.15 a.m. on Thursday.

The funeral service will start at 11.00 a.m. and will include music and speeches as well as a church service. At 12 noon, the cortege will then move on to the burial site.

A book of condolence is available for people to sign between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday this week at Stenbock House (Rahukohtu 3, Tallinn).

On Thursday, the book of condolence will be open at the Estonia Concert Hall (Estonia puiestee 4, Tallinn). Well-wishers can also add messages to an online book of condolence here.  https://valitsus.ee/en/bookofcondolence

There is no formal procedure currently in place in Estonia for the organization of a state funeral. The decision to do so will therefore be a joint one taken by the Estonian government together with the family of the deceased.

The first state funeral held in Estonia was that of President Lennart Meri (1992 – 2001), which took place in March 2006.

Edgar Savisaar was a founding member of the Popular Front (Rahvarinne), Prime Minister of the Estonian SSR from 1990 to 1991 and the first Prime Minister of re-independent Estonia between 1991 and 1992. Savisaar, who later became Chair of the Center Party and Mayor of Tallinn, died last Thursday.

Editor: Michael Cole

