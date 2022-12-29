Kallas: Savisaar was a controversial but brilliant politician

Edgar Savisaar was a controversial politician but he had a brilliant mind, a great personality and has a place in Estonian history, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said after Savisaar's death was announced on Thursday .

"Yes, Edgar Savisaar was a controversial figure, but he was nevertheless a politician with a brilliant mind, a great personality, and he has a place in Estonian history. We are grateful for everything he did for the restoration of Estonia's independence. Thank you, Edgar, and bon voyage to you. My condolences to your loved ones," Kallas wrote.

The prime minister said she has many childhood memories of Savisaar.

"As a child, I remember dancing in the folk dance group "Sõleke", which was invited to perform at his election campaign events. And later, I remember how Edgar Savisaar, together with my father and many others, worked vigorously for the restoration of Estonia's independence," she said.

Kallas said although they did not work together in politics, they are united by their experiences of holding the office of prime minister.

She recalled meeting him at the annual meeting of Estonian prime ministers at Stenbock House.

"This summer, Edgar was in our circle. We all discussed life in Estonia and world events together, and we all agreed that every prime minister has his or her challenges, but everything becomes the past eventually" she wrote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!