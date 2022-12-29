President Karis: It would have been less exciting without Savisaar

Three decades of Estonian politics would have been less exciting and colorful without Edgar Savisaar, President of Estonia Alar Karis said.

"Three decades of Estonian politics would have been less exciting and colorful without [Center Party founder, re-independent Estonia's first PM and long-time Tallinn Mayor] Edgar Savisaar. We will remember his instrumental role in restoring Estonian independence, running first the Popular Front and then the government; later shaping the Estonian political party landscape as chairman of the Center Party. The vigor of his thoughts and actions, sometimes controversial, saw him earn the nickname Ninasarvik (Rhinoceros)," Karis said.

The president extended his deepest condolences to Edgar Savisaar's relatives, friends and everyone to whom he mattered.

Savisaar died on Thursday afternoon aged 72.

--

