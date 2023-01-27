Edgar Savisaar files not likely to be opened up for many months

Edgar Savisaar.
Edgar Savisaar. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The fate of archive files relating to Center Party co-founder and former Tallinn Mayor Edgar Savisaar, who passed away in December, may take many months to be resolved, family and friends say.

Long-term friend, confidante and party-mate Aadu Must, a professor of history, said: "It is's still too early to talk about. We will have to wait for the decision from Edgar's children."

Savisaar's oldest son, Center Party MP Erki Savisaar, told ERR that the archive's future can only be decided upon after inheritance proceedings are completed, which is likely to take several months.

All four of Edgar Savisaar's children will have a say in things also, the MP added, noting that some of them live outside Estonia.

Aadu Must said he and Erki have started reviewing the archive, and will decide which files will be made public and in what format; the archive also contains material on the deceased's own parents and on his early years, which are reportedly often not public knowledge.

Edgar Savisaar (May 31, 1950-December 29, 2022) was one of the leading lights during Estonia's journey towards independence from the late 1980s onward, and was a transitional prime minister, from April 1990 to January 1992. He was Tallinn Mayor 2001 to 2004, and again 2007 to 2015.

He was long term Center Party chair, while a long-running corruption hearing which went up all three levels of the Estonian court system was wound up on health grounds in 2019.

--

