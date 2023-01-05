Gallery: Funeral of Edgar Savisaar

The funeral of former Estonian Prime Minister Edgar Savisaar takes place on Thursday at the Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn.

Savisaar's funeral began at 8.30 a.m. with a minute's silence at the Tallinn TV Tower.

Those wishing to pay their respects can do so from 9.15 a.m. at the Estonia Concert Hall. There is also online book of condolence available here.

The funeral service at the Estonia Concert Hall will start at 11 a.m. and will include music, speeches and a church service.

At 12 noon, the cortège will move from the Estonia Concert Hall to the burial site. A service will then be held in the courtyard of Toompea Castle and in front of the Tallinn city government building on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak).

Edgar Savisaar was a founding member of the Popular Front (Rahvarinne), Prime Minister of the Estonian SSR from 1990 to 1991 and the first Prime Minister of re-independent Estonia between 1991 and 1992. Savisaar, who later became Chair of the Center Party and Mayor of Tallinn, passed away last Thursday.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!