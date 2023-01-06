Hirv and Gammer partly cleared of criminal charges

News
Hirv and Gammer at the court ruling.
Open gallery
16 photos
News

The court determined that Hubert Hirv and Pavel Gammer could not be found guilty of managing a criminal organization. However, they are both guilty of other severe offenses that carry a prison sentence of several years and a business ban of four years.

The prosecutor has requested 12 years in prison for Pavel Gammer and Hubert Hirv, the daily Eesti Ekspress reports.

Gammer was charged with managing a criminal organization, private stalking, extortion of large amount committed by a group, particularly harmful tax offense, private sector bribery and illegal handling of weapons.

Pavel Gammer was partially acquitted of these charges. He was found not guilty of heading a criminal organization and illegal possession and use of firearms and ammunition.

However, Gammer was nevertheless found guilty of racketeering and tax fraud. Gammer is sentenced to a total of eight years in prison and is given a four-year business ban.

Hirv was charged with managing a criminal organization, private stalking, committing a particularly harmful tax offense, private sector bribery and illegal handling of weapons.

The judge ruled that Hirv must be cleared of the criminal organization charge. However, Hirv was found guilty of tax violations and private surveillance. The court sentenced Hirv to six years in prison and a four-year business ban.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:42

Estonia's inflation fell to 17.5 percent in December

18:45

Estonian defense chief: Russia will attack if it knows we cannot fight back

18:15

Levadia Tallinn president: Karpin picture made me feel hurt

17:45

Ukrainian war refugee photographers to exhibit in Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak

17:23

Piret Hartman: Livelihood of creatives is my priority

16:50

Estonian midfielder Bogdan Vaštšuk signs for Irish side Sligo Rovers

16:26

Joint bid wins Viljandi Hospital construction tender

16:15

Estonia's shopping mall parking lots to become public shelters

15:58

Gallery: Estonian Defense Forces demonstrate HIMARS at Tapa

15:16

Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

05.01

Russian interest in Estonian citizenship spikes

05.01

Opinion: We must be ready for the next phase of Russian aggression

05.01

Telegrams from all over the world stop off at Tallinn's Lasnamäe

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

05.01

Parties double down on 3% GDP defense spending goal after Herem's warning

07:37

Temperatures down to as low as -20C in Estonia heading into the weekend

09:43

Gallery: Funeral of Edgar Savisaar Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: