Hirv and Gammer partly cleared of criminal charges

The court determined that Hubert Hirv and Pavel Gammer could not be found guilty of managing a criminal organization. However, they are both guilty of other severe offenses that carry a prison sentence of several years and a business ban of four years.

The prosecutor has requested 12 years in prison for Pavel Gammer and Hubert Hirv, the daily Eesti Ekspress reports.

Gammer was charged with managing a criminal organization, private stalking, extortion of large amount committed by a group, particularly harmful tax offense, private sector bribery and illegal handling of weapons.

Pavel Gammer was partially acquitted of these charges. He was found not guilty of heading a criminal organization and illegal possession and use of firearms and ammunition.

However, Gammer was nevertheless found guilty of racketeering and tax fraud. Gammer is sentenced to a total of eight years in prison and is given a four-year business ban.

Hirv was charged with managing a criminal organization, private stalking, committing a particularly harmful tax offense, private sector bribery and illegal handling of weapons.

The judge ruled that Hirv must be cleared of the criminal organization charge. However, Hirv was found guilty of tax violations and private surveillance. The court sentenced Hirv to six years in prison and a four-year business ban.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!