Long-serving agricultural union leader to take up new post in Berlin

News
Roomet Sõrmus.
Roomet Sõrmus. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Roomet Sõrmus, who has just completed a 15-year spell as head of the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce (EPKK) is set to take up a new role as economic advisor at the Estonian Embassy in Berlin.

Sõrmus told ERR that he has both studied and lived in Germany before and that he is looking forward to getting started in his new role.

"It seemed like an interesting job and opportunity, so I jumped at the chance," said Sõrmus.

Sõrmus will work at the Estonian embassy in Berlin for next three and a half years.

Sõrmus, who has headed the Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce for the past 15 years, announced last Friday that he had decided to pursue his career outside the agricultural sector.

He will be replaced in the role by the Ministry of Agriculture's former general secretary Ants Noot.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:15

Sales of new cars in Estonia fell by a tenth last year

16:00

Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade deficit rises to €352 million

15:21

Long-serving agricultural union leader to take up new post in Berlin

14:41

US infantry orchestra performs to close out Tallinn Christmas market

14:01

Sikkut sees no reason to begin special planning for Tallinn bus station

13:12

Haapsalu winter fair focuses on Seto rather than Russian culture

12:30

Comprehensive new book shows unique beauty of Seto folk costumes

11:45

Ilmar Raag on Parempoolsed list for upcoming parliamentary elections

11:15

Ida-Viru hospital offers rewards to increase staff flu vaccine uptake

10:35

Archbishop questions the return of church property kept in museums

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:27

Apartments 40 times cheaper in Kiviõli than Tallinn

04.01

Estonia developing legal basis to transfer frozen Russian assets

07:27

More Ukrainian refugees leaving Estonia than arriving

06.01

Intelligence chief: Second Russian call-up likely after Orthodox Christmas

10:01

Only Isamaa in favor of retaining Estonia's so-called income tax hump

05.01

Finnish media: Residence permits for cash has Estonian link

07.01

Expert: Seizure of frozen Russian assets would undermine international law

06.01

Estonian defense chief: Russia will attack if it knows we cannot fight back

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: