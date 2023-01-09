Long-serving agricultural union leader to take up new post in Berlin

Roomet Sõrmus, who has just completed a 15-year spell as head of the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce (EPKK) is set to take up a new role as economic advisor at the Estonian Embassy in Berlin.

Sõrmus told ERR that he has both studied and lived in Germany before and that he is looking forward to getting started in his new role.

"It seemed like an interesting job and opportunity, so I jumped at the chance," said Sõrmus.

Sõrmus will work at the Estonian embassy in Berlin for next three and a half years.

Sõrmus, who has headed the Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce for the past 15 years, announced last Friday that he had decided to pursue his career outside the agricultural sector.

He will be replaced in the role by the Ministry of Agriculture's former general secretary Ants Noot.

