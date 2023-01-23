Reinsalu urges EU countries to reduce their diplomatic missions in Russia

News
{{1674473220000 | amCalendar}}
Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that he would urge EU countries to adhere to the idea of parity in diplomatic relations with Russia, in which the number of diplomats in each country is equal.

Reinsalu told ERR, "Estonia will not back down from the principle of parity, which we have communicated to the Russian Federation."

This means that the Russian ambassador will leave Estonia by February 7 if the Estonian ambassador departs Russia, Reinsalu said.

The level of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Russia has been reduced to that of an interim deputy.

It is yet unclear whether a resident diplomat in Moscow will be appointed chargé d'affaires ad interim, a deputy temporarily acting for an absent head of mission, or if someone from Tallinn will be deployed there to fill this position, Reisalu said.

"This is a practical decision that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will make in the near future, but a chargé d'affaires ad interim will be definitely taking up these responsibilities in Moscow," he said.

ERR asked about the probability that the Estonian embassy in Moscow will stay empty. "Estonia adheres to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and all of our actions have been in compliance with that convention; we do not have any additional information from Russia on these matters," Reinsalu added.

Reinsalu said that he is currently at a meeting of European foreign ministers, where he will also brief his colleagues on Russia's decision. "I certainly encourage other countries to subscribe to the principle of parity set by Estonia," Reinsalu said.

In most European countries, the Russian embassy employs a disproportionately larger number of people compared to the embassy of the same country in Russia.

"Russia's steps will not deter us from providing continued support to Ukraine, which has been fighting for its sovereignty and the security of us all for nearly a year now. We will continue to support Ukraine as Russia is planning large-scale attacks, and we call on other like-minded countries to increase their assistance to Ukraine," the ministry's press release states.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:44

MS Estonia investigative committee rules out impact as shipwreck cause Updated

13:43

Reinsalu urges EU countries to reduce their diplomatic missions in Russia Updated

13:13

Russia to expel Estonian ambassador Updated

12:59

Tallinn-Kärdla air link to get bigger plane for seven months

12:58

Estonian 1 TWh national gas reserve procurement now complete

12:28

Ministry's special analysis of Hiiu maritime area not legal act or decree

11:45

Riigikogu electoral organization changes intended to make process smoother

11:33

Institute: Young people become sexually active at the age of 15 on average

10:58

'AK. Nädal': Estonia's healthcare is crumbling

10:32

Live at 11 a.m.: Interim report of MS Estonia shipwreck investigation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.01

Chinook helicopters flown by Britain's RAF spotted over Tallinn

07:26

Around 20,000 Russian citizens of military call-up age resident in Estonia

20.01

German man restores Haapsalu villa after 'falling in love with the place'

13:13

Russia to expel Estonian ambassador Updated

21.01

Canadian Estonian community hosting its own pre-election debate next Sunday

21.01

President invites children to write to him on why the world needs Estonia

10:32

Live at 11 a.m.: Interim report of MS Estonia shipwreck investigation

08:37

RKIK: Estonian tank purchase would need 3 percent of GDP defense spend

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: