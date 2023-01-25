Live 3:55 p.m: Estonian and Finnish foreign ministers give press conference

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto is on a visit to Estonia on Tuesday and will give a joint press conference with his Estonian colleague Urmas Reinsalu, broadcast live by ERR News at 3:55 p.m.

Reinsalu and Haavisto will meet to discuss Estonia-Finland relations, Russia's war against Ukraine, the security situation in Europe and Finland's NATO accession process.

The press conference will be held in English.

