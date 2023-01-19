Russian Embassy in Estonia halts processing of citizenship renunciation

The Russian Embassy in Tallinn is currently not processing citizenship renunciation requests, according to its website. Surrendering citizenship of any other state is required in order to obtain Estonian citizenship via naturalization.

It is not yet clear if the development relates to Estonia's decision last week to pare down the number of staff permitted to work at the embassy.

A notice has appeared on the Russian Embassy's website (link in Russian), stating that the processing of citizenship renunciation is on hold temporarily.

In Estonia, in order to obtain citizenship via naturalization requires official confirmation that the individual has surrendered their previous citizenship(s).

It is not clear when the announcement appeared on the Russian Embassy's site, nor when renunciation processing might re-commence, only that the move is a temporary one.

Screenshot of the Russian Embassy notification as it appeared on the embassy's website as of the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. Source: ERR

The process of renouncing Russian citizenship had already been a complicated and time-consuming one, ERR reports, and was subject of an episode of ETV investigative show "Pealtnägija" last autumn. In the past it had often entailed physically traveling to the Russian Federation, in order to submit the relevant documentation.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said last Wednesday that the Russian Embassy must cut its staffing levels by over a half, in order to bring parity with Estonia's embassy in Moscow. This will mean 13 diplomats and eight more non-diplomatic staff leaving the country.

Obtaining Estonian citizenship by naturalization entails passing a language test, in addition to providing proof of citizenship renunciation, among other formalities. Getting the correct documentation has in the recent past proved difficult for those who have, for instance, fled conflict zones, such as in Syria.

Citizenship by jus sanguinis does not entail having to surrender any citizenships of other states an individual may have.

