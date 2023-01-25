In weekly comparison, Center overtakes EKRE in party ratings

Martin Helme (EKRE) and Jüri Ratas (Center).
Martin Helme (EKRE) and Jüri Ratas (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Based specifically on the results of last week's Norstat poll, whose weekly results are typically presented as a four-week aggregate, support for the Center Party surpassed that for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) for the first time in a long time.

Commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), Norstat tracks support for various political parties each week by polling approximately 1,000 people by phone. The results are presented as an average of the last four weeks, i.e. representative of a combined approximately 4,000 respondents, thus eliminating weekly fluctuations in support.

According to the Norstat party ratings published Wednesday morning, the gap in support between EKRE and the Center Party has shrunk — to 21.3 percent and 18 percent, respectively, of eligible voters, according to their four-week averages.

Based on the figures from last week (January 17-23) specifically, however, with a sample size of 1,000 respondents, Center managed to overtake EKRE in support for the first time in a long time — polling at 21.3 percent and 18.4 percent, respectively.

According to the same one-week figures, support for Reform stood at 31.7 percent, Eesti 200 at 12.5 percent, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 7.7 percent and Isamaa at just 5.4 percent.

The Institute for Social Studies acknowledged that while Norstat's margin of error for its four-week aggregate results doesn't exceed 1.55 percent, the margin of error is up to 3.1 percent for its weekly polls.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

