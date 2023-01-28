ERR News to live-stream AmCham/FICE pre-election panel debate Wednesday

Ballot counting in progress (photo is illustrative).
Ballot counting in progress (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A pre-election, English-language debate ahead of March 5, polling day for the XV Riigikogu, takes place in central Tallinn next Wednesday, and ERR News will be live-streaming the event on the day.

Organized and co-hosted by AmCham Estonia and the Foreign Investors Council of Estonia (FICE), the debate starts at 3 p.m. Estonian time, and lasts for two hours.

Moderated by Andreas Kaju of PR and government relations agency META Advisory, the debate is set to focus on topics of high relevance to foreign investors and businesses operating in Estonia, namely taxation, healthcare, talent attraction and retention, sustainability, digital transformation and other themes.

Ahead of Wednesday's debate, event organizer and AmCham CEO Daria Sivovol said: "During the past 20 years, It has become a strong tradition for AmCham Estonia to host a Pre-Election Debate, with the main parties running in the elections."

"We will be holding this debate in cooperation with the Foreign Investors Council of Estonia (FICE), and its aim is to provide the necessary platform for leaders of foreign businesses in Estonia, as well as local companies working internationally, for posing their questions, topics and concerns, plus hearing from the speakers about their take on these important issues," Sivovol went on.

"This year, the discussion will focus on the topics of high relevance to foreign investors and businesses operating in Estonia: Taxation, Healthcare, Talent Attraction and Retention, Energy, Sustainability, Digital Transformation. The debate will be moderated by Andreas Kaju from META Advisory who also serves as the Vice-Chair of the AmCham Public Policy Committee. We very much look forward to this discussion," she added.

AmCham Estonia President Indrek Laul, said: "AmCham has been holding such pre-election debates for many years already, and thus, it has become one of the most-awaited English-speaking election events for our international community."

Indrek Laul. Source: Klassikaraadio

"Having the tradition of high-level representation by the parties, AmCham – being politically neutral itself – stands to provide a platform to introduce, present and debate various election topics," Laul, who is also CEO of the Estonia Piano Factory, continued.

"By organizing and hosting such a debate, AmCham Estonia stands for the pillars of democracy – for freedom of speech and free elections," he added.

Debate moderator Andreas Kaju noted that: "We are living in trying times, where opportunities and challenges go hand-in-hand."

"These challenges disproportionately affect Estonia's profile and attractiveness regarding potential foreign investment. Institutional investors, as well companies, need an investment case that goes beyond the usual effort, to see our region as a viable target," Kaju continued.

Andreas Kaju. Source: ERR

"This means that we have to work together: Businesses, government and Enterprise Estonia's role is especially crucial here, to elevate Estonia's profile, develop its reputation, its business climate and to take into account the fears and risk calculus in the world's major business centers, when we design our value offering as a country."

Debate participants are mostly current or former government ministers or MPs, and are as follows:

Urmas Resinalu (Isamaa).

Riina Sikkut (SDE).

Joakim Helenius (Eesti 200).

Martin Helme (EKRE).

Tanel Kiik (Center).

Andres Sutt (Reform).

The debate is being hosted at the Nordic Hotel Forum in Tallinn and, while the event is only open to AmCham/FICE members, all can view the live-link on ERR News' page on the day.

Panelists on the AmCham/FICE pre-election 2023 debate, February 1, 2023, to be live-streamed by ERR News. Source: AmCham/FICE

The debate starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m., Estonian time, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

This English-language pre-election panel is one of two to be live-streamed by ERR News in the space of four days; on Sunday, January 29, we will be live-streaming a global Estonians debate taking place at the Tartu College in Toronto.

The AmCham page is here, FICE is here.

Election day is Sunday, March 5, while advance voting starts on Monday, February 27.

ERR News' election 2023 page is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

