Expert: Russia's big offensive has already been going on for some time

News
News

Russia has already started its next big offensive in Ukraine and it has been going on for some time, security expert Rainer Saks said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials and the world's media are reporting a new offensive is imminent and will likely coincide with the anniversary of the start of the full-scale invasion on Feburary 24.

But Saks said rumors about the start of a new major offensive are largely coming from the Russian side.

"By my reckoning, it's been going on for a while. Russia has no time. If someone starts talking about a big offensive starting in two or three weeks, then that's when the roads in Ukraine will start to fall apart in spring, the weather will become warmer. I don't imagine it [the offensive] can get much bigger than now," the expert told ETV's "Ringvaade".

Saks said Russia's heavy losses arise because they attack very actively.

"I doubt very much that they will manage to increase this activity very much," he added. "Russia does not have time to delay a major offensive. If they want to get started, the moment is now and in the coming weeks."

Ukraine estimates 300,000 Russian troops have been deployed against the country. Saks said they are not facing combat on Ukrainian territory, some are in reserve in both Russian and occupied territory.

Saks said the Ukrainians are fighting fairly successful battles of attrition around Bakhmut but the situation is still dangerous as supply routes are at risk.

In recent weeks senior Ukrainian officials have said Russia is preparing a new large-scale offensive to coincide with the fullscale invasion.

Outgoing defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Russia is expected to prioritize taking the whole of the eastern Donbas as well as launching offensives in the south of Ukraine, the BBC reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:47

Expert: Russia's big offensive has already been going on for some time

20:34

Estonia strengthened self-defense faster than planned due to US aid

20:09

Study: Finding new teachers increasingly difficult across Estonia

18:52

Reform the only party against moving weekend public holidays to weekdays

16:45

Tallinn Airport's aviation sector lost €2.7 million last year

16:04

Tallinn public transport significantly disrupted by tram line construction

15:20

2nd Infantry Brigade commander: We won't be caught with our pants down

14:55

January food prices: Rally continues

14:36

Watch again: Open Estonia Foundation discussion 'Russia: where to next?' Updated

14:16

Kallas: Security cooperation with Sweden, Finland strong despite NATO delay

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

06.02

Minister: Ryanair has not 'slammed the door' on Tallinn Airport

01.02

Ryanair to close seven more departures from Tallinn

06.02

Estonia sends rescue and medical aid to earthquake-hit Turkey

06.02

Estonian tax board reminds public to declare income from platform work

16:04

Tallinn public transport significantly disrupted by tram line construction

06.02

Azovstal defenders: Refugees should be asked if Crimea is part of Ukraine

15:20

2nd Infantry Brigade commander: We won't be caught with our pants down

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: