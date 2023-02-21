Politicians to hold election night parties in Tallinn

News
Isamaa will hold its election night party at Kochi Aidad.
Isamaa will hold its election night party at Kochi Aidad. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's political parties will gather in bars and restaurants across the capital on March 5 to wait for the Riigikogu election results to be announced.

Reform will hold its event at the Radisson Collection Hotel and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at the Reval Cafe next door.

EKRE's members will gather at the Hilton Hotel and Center at Restoran Nero in the Tallink Express Hotel.

Isamaa will meet at Kochi Aidad, which spokesperson Viljar Voog said is a tradition for the party.

Eesti 200 will hold its party at Kärbe in Telliskivi and the Greens at Põhja-Öökull in the Old Town.

Parempoolsed said their party has not yet decided on a venue.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:17

1,500 customers opted out of universal electricity service last week

20:26

Politicians to hold election night parties in Tallinn

20:05

President accepts new US ambassador's credentials

18:30

SDE, Parempoolsed and Isamaa leaders debate key issues ahead of elections

18:09

Madison: Attempts to tie EKRE to Wagner an information operation

17:46

Election debate on sports: Aggressor countries must not be at Olympics

17:06

Research: New smart ring detects whether a drink has been spiked

16:06

North Estonia Transport Center wants new system and ticket price hike

15:40

Estonian culture minister signs joint statement on Russian athletes ban

15:18

President Alar Karis at the 2023 state decorations ceremony

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

20.02

Estonia procured twice as much ammunition in 2022 than in previous 30 years

20.02

'Potentially dangerous' weather warning issued due to heavy snowfall

20.02

Estonia's cafes and bakeries are prepared for Vastlapäev

17.02

Lihtsad uudised 17. veebruaril

10:54

EKRE threatens to sue researcher, media over Politico article

20.02

Expert: West happy with itself in Munich

20.02

Real estate transactions continued to decline in January

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: