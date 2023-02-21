Politicians to hold election night parties in Tallinn

Estonia's political parties will gather in bars and restaurants across the capital on March 5 to wait for the Riigikogu election results to be announced.

Reform will hold its event at the Radisson Collection Hotel and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at the Reval Cafe next door.

EKRE's members will gather at the Hilton Hotel and Center at Restoran Nero in the Tallink Express Hotel.

Isamaa will meet at Kochi Aidad, which spokesperson Viljar Voog said is a tradition for the party.

Eesti 200 will hold its party at Kärbe in Telliskivi and the Greens at Põhja-Öökull in the Old Town.

Parempoolsed said their party has not yet decided on a venue.

--

