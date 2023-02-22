Riigikogu holds last session

Thursday will be the Riigikogu's last working day before it disbands for the forthcoming election. The last sitting was held on Wednesday.

MPs approved a statement of support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's continued aggression, which passed with 85 votes in favor.

The Riigikogu also approved amendments to the Weapons Act which restrict the issuing of weapon permits to only citizens of Estonia, the EU and NATO ally countries. The move invalidates permits issued to people from other countries, such as Russia.

Eighteen bills were given their third and final reading, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Several members who will not stand in the next election discussed their memories.

Marika Tuus-Laul. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Center party member Marika Tuus-Laul has been an MP for 20 years and a member of five parliaments. She said it is sad to leave.

"But you have to be sensible. I also think that maybe it really is time to get some hobbies and maybe write a memoir or things like that," she told AK.

Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits (Isamaa), was an MP in two parliaments.

"I think that eight years is a long enough period to achieve something, to realize something, to achieve the goals that you have set yourself," she said.

Marko Torm, a member of the Reform Party faction, was a substitute member in the Riigikogu for two-and-a-half years.

Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"In fact, it is a great pleasure and a feeling of gratitude to have been able to serve the Estonian state as a member of the Parliament. It is a great pleasure that, despite the difficult times, a number of great things were actually achieved," he said.

They also gave some advice to the next MPs who will sit in the Riigikogu.

Torm said: "Things may not move as fast as we would like here. You'd like to get on with it straight away, but it takes a bit of patience. The magic and the pain of democracy."

Ladõnskaja-Kubits added: "Before you come to this house, set yourself some sort of goals or thoughts about what you want to come here for, and refresh your memory from time to time."

Tuus-Laul said: "You need to know why you came here. What you want to get out of it and what your principles are — that's the most important thing."

