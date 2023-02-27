Airport passenger numbers not significantly boosted by school break

News
Parking garage with the passenger terminal of Tallinn Airport visible in the background.
Parking garage with the passenger terminal of Tallinn Airport visible in the background. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Schools in Estonia went on break for a week starting on Monday, and while Tallinn Airport did see an increase in the number of departing passengers over the weekend, the airport expects to be back to business as usual by Tuesday.

Margot Holts, marketing and communications director at Tallinn Airport, said that while the airport typically serves an average of 2,000-3,000 passengers a day during the off-season, this figure rose to nearly 5,000 over the weekend preceding the start of break.

"4,400 passengers departed from Tallinn Airport on Sunday, 4,800 on Saturday and 4,200 on Friday," Holts said. "Currently the number of passengers is starting to decline again; by tomorrow it will be just a regular Tuesday for us already."

As usual, around half of departures from Tallinn were to connecting cities such as Helsinki, Riga, Frankfurt and Warsaw; the remaining flights were to warmer destinations such as Sharm el Sheik, Hurghada and Tenerife, or to ski destinations.

Schools in Estonia are on break from February 27 through March 5. The next school break, for grades 1-11, will be from April 24 through April 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:50

Over 60,000 ballots cast on Estonia's first day of advance voting

19:07

Pharmaceutical firm, state sign joint agreement

18:30

Estonian Supreme Court ruling ends unequal teaching scholarship payments

17:58

Estonian Russian-language private media receive €1 million from state

17:50

State gives €38 million to storage center to buy Paldiski LNG quay

17:14

EDF chief: Some countries chose to ignore last January that war was coming

16:48

Airport passenger numbers not significantly boosted by school break

16:14

Paide Linnameeskond come back from two goals down to win Estonian Super Cup

15:48

Kontaveit falls behind Kanepi in latest WTA rankings

15:10

Voter roll updates not in system by start of online voting Monday morning

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

22.02

Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

25.02

Potential next premier: Kaja Kallas support unaffected by party rating drop

26.02

Riigikogu elections advance voting starts Monday

26.02

Estonia's UN ambassador: We are trying to isolate Russia politically

25.02

Yle: Hungary's Orban calls on party to back Finland, Sweden NATO accession

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: