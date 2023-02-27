Airport passenger numbers not significantly boosted by school break

Schools in Estonia went on break for a week starting on Monday, and while Tallinn Airport did see an increase in the number of departing passengers over the weekend, the airport expects to be back to business as usual by Tuesday.

Margot Holts, marketing and communications director at Tallinn Airport, said that while the airport typically serves an average of 2,000-3,000 passengers a day during the off-season, this figure rose to nearly 5,000 over the weekend preceding the start of break.

"4,400 passengers departed from Tallinn Airport on Sunday, 4,800 on Saturday and 4,200 on Friday," Holts said. "Currently the number of passengers is starting to decline again; by tomorrow it will be just a regular Tuesday for us already."

As usual, around half of departures from Tallinn were to connecting cities such as Helsinki, Riga, Frankfurt and Warsaw; the remaining flights were to warmer destinations such as Sharm el Sheik, Hurghada and Tenerife, or to ski destinations.

Schools in Estonia are on break from February 27 through March 5. The next school break, for grades 1-11, will be from April 24 through April 30.

