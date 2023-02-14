2022 saw record number of flights to and from Hiiumaa

News
Kõpu Lighthouse, a popular place for tourists to visit on the island of Hiiumaa .
Kõpu Lighthouse, a popular place for tourists to visit on the island of Hiiumaa . Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

A record number of passengers flew between the island of Hiiumaa and the Estonian mainland last year, local daily Hiiu Leht reports.

A total of 11,849 used the island's air link and the airport at Kärdla, Hiiumaa's capital, in 2022, compared with a previous high of 10,946 in 2019, Hiiu leht says (link in Estonian).

By month, July remains the most popular time of year to visit the island, which, with a population density of less than 10 people per square kilometer and an overall population of less than 10,000, is an ideal location to unwind in; while in 2022, 1,448 people traveled by air to and from Hiiumaa, in 2021, the figure was in fact higher – at 1,663.

This was largely down to the pandemic and international transport restrictions, which led to a growth in domestic tourism.

This effect continued beyond summer – numbers reached four figures from May to October inclusive, Hiiu Leht says, whereas usually this is only achieved in the high season, ie. June to August, or thereabouts.

At the same time, flying had in any case become a more popular means of travel to Hiiumaaa in recent years.

In the longer perspective, the average number of passengers per month has risen, from 624 in 2015, to 987 last year.

While the island is a popular vacation location, more people fly from Kärdla to Tallinn, on the whole

For instance in January last year, 346 people flew to Tallinn from Hiiumaa, compared with 284 in the opposite direction.

Upgrades at Kärdla airport have led to a fall in flight cancellations, the paper adds.

Hiiu Leht is an independent publication. The original Hiiu Leht article (in Estonian) is here.

Lithuanian carrier Transaviabaltika operated the air connection between Hiiumaa and the mainland last year, though a new public procurement process will reportedly be held this year also.

The island is also regularly served by ferry, between Rohuküla, on the mainland, and Heltermaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Hiiu Leht

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Tartu Ski Marathon to go ahead along full original route

16:10

Bank of Estonia Supervisory Board to discuss sharp rise in banking profits

15:32

Ministry: Reform Party made costliest pre-election pledge

15:00

Estonian men's national football team to play Thailand in October friendly

14:21

2022 saw record number of flights to and from Hiiumaa

14:00

Estonian foreign minister: We need to support Ukraine and isolate Russia

13:09

Plastic packaging recycling calls for better design, fewer materials

12:30

International students contribute €22.4 million to Estonian economy in tax

12:04

Isamaa MP opposes forestry plan's adoption by current Riigikogu

11:10

Return of US LNG terminal to market reduces European gas prices

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

13.02

Tax Board: Quarter of a million already filed 2022 tax returns over weekend

13.02

Tartu trains could go 160 km/h in the near future

13.02

Evgenia Kara-Murza: Violence and fear keeping Russians from protesting

13.02

Edward Lucas: Putin's choice is between the dacha and the graveyard

13.02

Banks increasingly paying interest on savings deposits

10:03

NATO, EU commission chiefs expected to visit Estonia on Independence Day

12.02

Alika to represent Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: