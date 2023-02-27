Over 60,000 ballots cast on Estonia's first day of advance voting

More than 63,000 Estonians had cast a ballot by 7 p.m. on Monday, the first day of advance voting. The majority of people voted online.

Data from the Election Commission shows 63,883 votes have been cast in total.

Of these, 49,339 were electronic and 14,544 were on paper. At the last election in 2021, more than half of votes were cast before election day, which is always on Sunday.

Online voting started at 9 a.m. and polling stations opened at noon. In some places, queues had already formed, Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Polling station official Heli Tohver said there are usually queues every day.

"I think it will be the same in the coming days. People are interested and that's very good," she told AK.

Turnout as of 7:15 p.m. on Monday, February 27 - the first day of advance voting. Source: Valimised

AK spoke to voters who said they already had a candidate in mind and were not swayed by last-minute campaigns.

Avo said he had known his candidate preference for a long time and added that reading campaigns does not make people better informed.

Reet said her mind has been made up for a long time about which party she will vote for.

Some said they had already thoroughly researched candidates' views before coming to vote.

"So that our lives will change for the better and that these people will do something about it," said Tiina.

There are 968 candidates running in this year's election. They represent nine political parties but there are also several independent candidates too.

Polling stations are open from noon to 8 p.m. and e-voting is possible 24/7. Election day is March 5.

The latest results can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!