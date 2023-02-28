13 percent of Estonia's electorate have already voted

Advance voting in Tallinn on Monday, February 27, 2023.
Advance voting in Tallinn on Monday, February 27, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Over 125,000 voters have already cast a ballot in Estonia's Riiigikogu election, approximately 13 percent of the electorate. Election day is Sunday.

By 6 p.m. on Tuesday, 125,860 people had voted during the pre-election period, which started on Monday

Of these, 95,439 people cast an e-vote and 30,421 submitted a paper ballot, data from the Election Commission shows.

Turnout has almost doubled over the course of the day, as by 7 p.m. yesterday 6.6 percent of the electorate had voted.

13 percent of the Estonia electorate had voted by 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Source: Valimised.ee

At the last Riigiikogu election in 2019, over 50 percent of votes were cast during advance voting. The majority were e-votes.

There are 968 candidates running in this year's election. They represent nine political parties but there are also several independent candidates too.

Polling stations are open from noon to 8 p.m. and e-voting is possible 24/7. Election day is March 5.

See more information on the valimised.ee website.

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

