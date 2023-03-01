Advance voting turnout surpasses 180,000

More than 180,000 ballots had been cast during advanced voting by Wednesday evening, just over 19 percent of eligible voters.

By 6 p.m. 187,105 voters had participated in the Riigikogu election.

Of those, 137,704 votes were submitted online and 49,401 on paper. This means 73.6 percent of ballots cast so far have been e-votes.

By the end of the day on Monday, the first day of voting, over 6 percent of eligible voters had made their choice. This number rose to almost 14 percent on Tuesday.

More than 180,000 had voted by Wednesday, March 1 - the third day of advance voting. Source: valimised.ee

Advance voting and e-voting take place until Saturday, March 4. Then voting continues on election day on Sunday.

More than 900 candidates are running for the Riigikogu this year.

Since 2014, more than half of the total votes cast have been done so during advanced voting.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!