Advance voting turnout surpasses 180,000

News
E-voting.
E-voting. Source: Priit Mürk/ERRR
News

More than 180,000 ballots had been cast during advanced voting by Wednesday evening, just over 19 percent of eligible voters.

By 6 p.m. 187,105 voters had participated in the Riigikogu election.

Of those, 137,704 votes were submitted online and 49,401 on paper. This means 73.6 percent of ballots cast so far have been e-votes.

By the end of the day on Monday, the first day of voting, over 6 percent of eligible voters had made their choice. This number rose to almost 14 percent on Tuesday.

More than 180,000 had voted by Wednesday, March 1 - the third day of advance voting. Source: valimised.ee

Advance voting and e-voting take place until Saturday, March 4. Then voting continues on election day on Sunday.

More than 900 candidates are running for the Riigikogu this year.

Since 2014, more than half of the total votes cast have been done so during advanced voting.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:45

Russian tank will not be exhibited in Narva

19:57

Estonian office buildings rarely meet fire safety standards

19:26

Commission cancels e-votes cast by people voting at former addresses

19:00

New defense act likely to be new Riigikogu's most comprehensive bill

18:16

Tallink to start repaying €100 million government loan this summer

18:14

Advance voting turnout surpasses 180,000

18:04

RIA, police divided over Estonian ID card recall costing tens of thousands

17:46

Estonia donates €30,000 for food aid to Yemen

17:42

Experts on March 5 election: Center voters more reticent than ever before

16:57

Analysis: Economic platforms of parties chips off different blocks

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

28.02

War museum: It is not appropriate to leave flowers at the Russian tank

07:47

Ratings: Reform's support continues to drop, EKRE's rises

09:07

Estonian economy contracts 1.3 percent in 2022

09:52

Pro-Kremlin members of public cause unrest at Russian tank site in Vilnius

28.02

Narva mayor: Now is the wrong time to display destroyed Russian tank

18:04

RIA, police divided over Estonian ID card recall costing tens of thousands

10:50

Salm: Flowers on a Russian tank will never be a positive symbol in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: