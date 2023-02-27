PERH opens new cancer treatment unit

PERH's new cancer treatment ward.
PERH's new cancer treatment ward.
Tallinn's North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) will open a new €53 million cancer treatment unit next week.

The 134-bed unit will also treat kidney disease patients and opens on March 6. The center has an additional 32 treatment chairs.

"The treatment options for oncology patients have been greatly improved here, and in particular the day-care options for chemotherapy," PERH head Agris Peedu told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera". "Now the treatment process, as well as logistics, will certainly work better."

The hospital is looking to expand its facilities in the new ward and is seeking radiology technicians and radiologists.

