Poultry culled after Avian flu outbreak in Rapla County

news
PTA baned access to the farm in Rapla County.
PTA baned access to the farm in Rapla County. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
news

Poultry infected with Avian flu were culled at a farm in Rapla County on Friday by the Agriculture and Food Board (PTA). The owners do not know how their birds became sick.

PTA specialist Harles Kaup, who disposed of the contaminated fowl on Friday, said: "It is a very dangerous disease. And it is now clear that it is highly pathogenic. It is one of the most dangerous bird diseases that can strike us. And unfortunately, today we have realised here that this disease has reached us."

The birds were living at Rehe farm in the village of Urge. Farm owner Taire told "Aktuaalne kaamera" she does not know where the disease came from.

The first signs appeared on Feburary 15 after a laying hen died. Its chicks were then sent for testing.

"It was like a bolt from the blue. We had all kinds of waterfowl — geese, ducks, pigeons and chickens," she said.

Kaup said the agency did not know birds were being kept at the farm as they had not been registered.

The agency asked to be notified immediately if a household's birds become ill or die suddenly.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

