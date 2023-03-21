Court terminates Clyde Kull proceedings over lack of purposefulness

News
Clyde Kull.
Clyde Kull. Source: Marko Mumm / Välisministeerium
News

The Harju County Court on Tuesday decided to terminate the criminal case of former diplomat Clyde Kull for lack of purposefulness. Kull is ordered to pay €25,000 into public revenues.

Kull, charged with embezzlement and fraud, admitted to committing the acts in question, expressed remorse and willingness to compensate the state for damages and issued a public apology for misuse of public funds. After analyzing Kull's statements, the court decided it is possible to grant the prosecution's request to terminate proceedings without ordering a punishment.

Kull is obligated to compensate Estonia for damages of €7,541.57 and pay €25,000 into public revenues. Kull must also pay his legal expenses. Failure to perform said obligations would see the court reinstate criminal proceedings.

Kull was charged with two episodes of misuse of financial resources between February 2016 and January 2021 where he registered personal expenses as eligible representation expenses, which are subject for compensation. Total damage caused amounted to €7,541.57.

The Prosecutor's Office said it sought to terminate proceedings because Kull has admitted to wrongdoing, apologized and is willing to compensate the state, as well as lack of public interest to prosecute as Clyde Kull has no prior offenses.

Kull said in a statement sent to the media that he decided not to seek his acquittal and agreed to termination of the criminal case in agreement process to stop the trial, which has already harmed both sides, stretching into years.

"The decision to agree to the termination of proceedings in agreement process and not to defend myself all the way in court was not made lightly. I weighed the interests of myself, my family and the Republic of Estonia at length. Even though achieving acquittal was very important for me personally, I could not ignore the negative effects years of proceedings would have had for myself and Estonian foreign relations and diplomacy the development of which I have contributed throughout my career, since 1991. To prove my innocence, I would have had to summon as witnesses nearly 50 foreign diplomats and officials from all over the world. This would have meant months if not years of complicated trial, not to mention damage to the reputation of Estonia and its foreign service," the former diplomat wrote.

Kull thanked his Estonian and foreign colleagues for their support and said he hopes the Tuesday decision will restore legal peace and allow him to move on with his life.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

22:20

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra to perform in Tallinn on Europe Day

21:06

Online voting most popular among Estonians aged 25-34

19:58

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

18:05

Whole Lake Peipus basin off limits for ice activities as of Wednesday

17:40

Court terminates Clyde Kull proceedings over lack of purposefulness

17:14

Kõlvart in favor of convening Center congress in the near future

16:46

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

16:43

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

15:54

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to visit Estonia

14:16

Ratings special: Support will head down for sides to incoming government

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13:16

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

20.03

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

16:46

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

20.03

US Navy destroyer visits Estonia

20.03

Marriage equality will be discussed at end of coalition negotiations

08:26

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

10:16

Estonia tests food card system in Harju and Rapla counties

20.03

Deposit rates reach 3 percent

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: