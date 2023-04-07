Gallery: NATO ships visiting Estonia

SNMG1 ships visiting Tallinn.
Tallinn Old Harbor welcomed vessels of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 on Friday morning.

"The visit by our ships demonstrates the alliance's decisiveness and readiness to react quickly and effectively to defend every member of the alliance," Rear Adm. Thorsten Marx, commander of the SNMG1, said.

Tallinn is hosting the German Navy's Brandennurg-class frigate FGS Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and the Portuguese Navy's frigate NRP Bartolomeu Dias.

The ships are guarded from sea by Estonian naval units and patrol boats EML Risto and EML Roland.

Ships of the SNMG1 last visited Tallinn in November. The NATO standing maritime groups are constant readiness units. The naval groups are capable of both peace and wartime operations, ensure allied presence and a constantly high lever of readiness.

