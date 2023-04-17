New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

News
A Marabu plane.
A Marabu plane. Source: Marabu
News

New Estonian airline Marabu will start operating commercial flights from Tallinn Airport this summer after receiving an air carrier certificate and operating license from the Transport Administration.

The company will start flying regularly to Munich from May 21 and to Hamburg from June 16.

It will then be possible to catch connecting Marabu flights from Germany to Spain, Portugal, Greece, the Canary Islands, Sardinia, Ibiza, Palma and Hurghada.

The new company will initially sell its airline tickets through the German airline Condor.

At the start of the year, Marabu and Nordica signed a long-term cooperation agreement.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

