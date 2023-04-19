FM: 'concrete steps' needed for Ukraine's NATO membership at Vilnius summit

Estonia's new Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Wednesday reiterated Ukraine's need for a clear path to NATO membership during an official visit to Lithuania.

"The summit must give Ukraine clear messages and concrete steps for joining NATO, and hopefully Sweden has become a NATO member by the time of the summit," Tsahkna said, during a meeting with his counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis.

He emphasized the importance of continued support to Ukraine: "We must ramp up sanctions against Russia, lower the oil price cap and continue isolating the aggressor to raise the cost of the war for them."

NATO's summit in Vilnius will take place in July.

Tsahkna also discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation with Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament Viktorija Čmilyte-Nielsen and head of the Estonian-Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce Robert Juodka.

The minister took office on Monday and has already visited Finland and will visit Sweden on Friday.

