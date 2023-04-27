EDF prioritizes buying ammunition over non-urgent infrastructure projects

News
EDF buildings.
EDF buildings. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) will delay several non-urgent infrastructure projects in the coming years in order to prioritize ammunition and weapons purchases.

Some building projects will be postponed until the security situation eases, division commander Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Any building work that will not directly support the training of soldiers will be removed from the mid-term development plan, which has a four-year time frame and will be completed by the end of April.

Palm said the EDF has been considering which projects should be pushed back in favor of buying extra weapons and ammunition instead.

"We're talking about that kind of infrastructure that supports research and scientific work, and not so much training units," Palm said. 

Projects which directly aid the training of soldiers or expand training grounds will not be delayed, he said. Additionally, concessions will not be made on accommodation for the EDF and allied forces.

Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm. Source: Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense is in charge of the development plan which will lay out projects that will go ahead.

"Infrastructure that supports our new capabilities - for example, the armored vehicles of the 2nd Brigade, the air-to-air missiles, the ammunition, the additional mobile artillery pieces - all these capabilities must also have the appropriate infrastructure for storage, training, etc," said Tiina Uudeberg, the ministry's deputy secretary general for defense planning.

Some projects may be pushed back for almost a decade. Exactly which ones are still being discussed.

"Let's say, hypothetically speaking, that we estimate that Russia will become a threat to Estonia again within a few years. If we don't complete this infrastructure in a few years, or if it doesn't start contributing directly to Estonia's national defense in a few years, we will probably decide to start building it a few years later," Palm said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

00:56

Nordic, Baltic FMs pay first joint visit to Moldova

27.04

Tartu County Court appoints new lay judges

27.04

EDF prioritizes buying ammunition over non-urgent infrastructure projects

27.04

Family benefits law amendments sent to Riigikogu for first reading

27.04

Estonian Defense Forces company deployed to Iraq for overseas operation

27.04

Car tax comparison Finland, Latvia: Twofold difference in price is possible

27.04

Kallas: Freedom of expression and defamation are not synonymous

27.04

King and Queen of Sweden to visit University of Tartu on May 4

27.04

Estonian curling pair must defeat Norway to reach world championship semis

27.04

How Russia deploys Baltic Sea topics to influence European scientists

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

27.04

Income tax changes to leave permanent hole in the budget

27.04

Car tax comparison Finland, Latvia: Twofold difference in price is possible

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

26.04

Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

26.04

Prime minister: No one has provided good alternatives to tax hikes

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

26.04

Estonia set to acquire new sniper rifles from Finnish company

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: