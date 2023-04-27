EDF prioritizes buying ammunition over non-urgent infrastructure projects

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) will delay several non-urgent infrastructure projects in the coming years in order to prioritize ammunition and weapons purchases.

Some building projects will be postponed until the security situation eases, division commander Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Any building work that will not directly support the training of soldiers will be removed from the mid-term development plan, which has a four-year time frame and will be completed by the end of April.

Palm said the EDF has been considering which projects should be pushed back in favor of buying extra weapons and ammunition instead.

"We're talking about that kind of infrastructure that supports research and scientific work, and not so much training units," Palm said.

Projects which directly aid the training of soldiers or expand training grounds will not be delayed, he said. Additionally, concessions will not be made on accommodation for the EDF and allied forces.

Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm. Source: Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense is in charge of the development plan which will lay out projects that will go ahead.

"Infrastructure that supports our new capabilities - for example, the armored vehicles of the 2nd Brigade, the air-to-air missiles, the ammunition, the additional mobile artillery pieces - all these capabilities must also have the appropriate infrastructure for storage, training, etc," said Tiina Uudeberg, the ministry's deputy secretary general for defense planning.

Some projects may be pushed back for almost a decade. Exactly which ones are still being discussed.

"Let's say, hypothetically speaking, that we estimate that Russia will become a threat to Estonia again within a few years. If we don't complete this infrastructure in a few years, or if it doesn't start contributing directly to Estonia's national defense in a few years, we will probably decide to start building it a few years later," Palm said.

