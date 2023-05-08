Incoming climate secretary general to give up stake in company

News
Keit Kasemets.
Keit Kasemets. Source: ERR
News

Keit Kasemets, incoming secretary general of the Ministry of Climate, owns a stake in climate and environmental change company ClimaCash but says he is in the middle of transferring it to avoid a conflict of interest.

ClimaCash outlines its business idea as bringing together people who lack motivation to be environmentally friendly as it is too expensive and responsible companies who cannot yet be fully climate neutral.

One of the firm's founders is Keit Kasemets, set to become the secretary general of Estonia's new Ministry of Climate following a corresponding proposal by Climate Minister Kristen Michal.

"The aim [of the company] is to offer people ways to reduce their carbon footprint, motivate environmentally conscious behavior," Kasemets said.

He added that even though he has not worked for the company and has rather been one of the owners and investors, he plans to transfer his stake to avoid a conflict of interest. "The process should be concluded this week after some formal processes go ahead."

Kasemets is set to become the secretary general of the ministry on June 21.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:51

Mayor: Mariupol Drama Theater graffiti sprayed in Narva is a 'provocation'

17:57

Opposition obstructs tax, benefit change amendment readings

17:28

Health Board: Until further notice, drink only boiled water in Kuressaare

17:23

Gallery: Family benefits cut protest held outside Riigikogu

16:52

Government confirms tax changes, sends bill to Riigikogu

15:51

State wants to redirect funds from wealthy municipalities to rural areas

15:38

Gallery: Snap military exercise Okas ends

15:15

Kanter: War not understood the same way as in Estonia elsewhere

14:47

Incoming climate secretary general to give up stake in company

14:01

Martin Mölder: On political discrimination

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07:38

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

06.05

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

08:07

Kuressaare ER head warns of stomach bug in the area

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

10:37

Swedish defense minister: Sweden should have joined NATO decades ago

06.05

Gallery: Linnahall among sites in focus on 'Teeme ära' day

06.05

Singer Alika more nervous about Eurovision result, than performance

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: